MacPaw, a macOS and iOS software developer, has launched Cloud Cleanup, a new feature that expands CleanMyMac’s functionality beyond local devices and into cloud storage.

Cloud Cleanup securely gives users complete insight and control across their connected cloud accounts, including iCloud, Google Drive, and OneDrive. This feature helps users identify and remove unnecessary files to free up space on their Mac, improve sync times, and reduce storage costs, according to Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and founder of MacPaw. “

“With the current tools, managing cloud storage often means jumping between services, manually sorting by size or date, and individually deleting files,” he says. “Cloud Cleanup changes that, built on the same principles of user-focused design that made CleanMyMac the popular product it is today.”

Working entirely on-device without saving or accessing any files in cloud storage, users are presented with a tile-based dashboard with key insights for each connected account, including how much space is used and what percentage of their files are living exclusively in the cloud. Users can also dive deeper into each account through two views: a scrollable list automatically surfacing old, unused files, and a visual map that clusters files and folders by size for easy review.

Kosovan says Cloud Cleanup offers two core cleanup methods:

Remove , which helps users free up space in their cloud accounts by identifying and removing unnecessary files.

, which helps users free up space in their cloud accounts by identifying and removing unnecessary files. Unsync, which desynchronizes and removes local copies of cloud-stored files to reclaim storage on their Mac.

Smart alerts notify users when action might be needed, such as when unused files are detected or storage limits are near.

Cloud Cleanup connects to the leading cloud storage platforms. This includes integration with Google Drive and OneDrive through their desktop apps when users are signed into connected accounts, and with iCloud when signed into their Apple account. This multi-provider approach allows CleanMyMac to maximize compatibility and maintain a commitment to adding support for more cloud services in the future, says Kosovan.

To support this expanded functionality and better serve a variety of Mac users, CleanMyMac now offers Basic and Plus plans. Starting July 29, Cloud Cleanup will be available exclusively in the Plus plan. For more information, go to cleanmymac.com.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related