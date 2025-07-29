Leagues Cup, the first in-season club tournament in North America across all men’s professional sports, begins today, July 29.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is the only place where fans in over 100 countries and regions can watch every match.

Entering its third year, Leagues Cup will be played in two rounds: Phase One, which begins on July 29, and the knockout round, which will end with the Leagues Cup Final on August 31. For 2025, the tournament introduces a new format featuring MLS vs. Liga MX matchups exclusively throughout Phase One and the Quarterfinals stage.

Leagues Cup 2025 will feature 62 matches in total, with no ties. The MLS and Liga MX regular seasons will continue through the month of August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek.

The monthlong tournament concludes with the top three teams receiving automatic bids to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, with a chance to represent the confederation at the FIFA Club World Cup. For a complete look at the 2025 Leagues Cup schedule and additional broadcast details, visit leaguescup.com.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

