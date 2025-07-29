Apple has released macOS Sequoia 15.6, iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, tvOS 18.5, and visionOS 2.6.

macOS Sequoia 15.6 can be downloaded via the Software Update section of System Settings. According to Apple’s release notes, the update provides important bug fixes and security updates.

iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6, which can be downloaded on by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple’s release notes, the updates provides important bug fixes and security updates, and fixes an issue in Photos that could prevent memory movies from being shared.

watchOS 11.6 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50% battery, needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌. According to Apple’s release notes, the update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your Apple Watch.

tvOS 18.6 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to the new version of tvOS automatically. According to Apple’s release notes, the update adds support for synchronizing Dolby Atmos playback to speakers over AirPlay or Bluetooth.

visionOS 2.6 focuses on bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements, according to Apple’s release notes. To install visionOS 2.6 on your Vision Pro:

° From the Home Screen, open Settings > General > Software Update.

° Select Update Now.

° Wait for Vision Pro to finish installing the OS update. You can remove the headset while it’s updating.

Apple has also released a new version of the HomePod Software 18.6 for the ‌HomePod‌ and HomePod mini. ‌HomePod‌ software is based on tvOS. According to Apple’s release notes, the ‌HomePod‌ software update includes performance and stability improvements.

Finally, Apple has provided beta testers with updated beta firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4, allowing them to test the new AirPods features in iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe. The firmware is only available to developers and public beta testers at the current time, and a device running ‌iOS 26‌, ‌iPadOS 26‌, or macOS 26 is required to install the update.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related