Fortune has released the 2025 Fortune Global 500, a list of the world’s largest corporations ranked by revenue for the 2024 fiscal year. Apple is number eight on the list.

Walmart earned the top spot on the Fortune Global 500 list for the 12th straight year, followed by Amazon, State Grid, Saudi Aramco, and China National Petroleum. The top 10 Fortune Global 500 companies generated over $370 billion in annual revenue, totaling $4.7 trillion.

Fortune’s ranking of the current corporate world order showed the dominating presence of U.S. companies (138). The U.S. remains in the lead over Greater China (130 companies, down three from last year). Greater China comprises Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. China (1) and U.S. (8) companies account for 9 of the 10 most profitable Fortune Global 500 companies.

Companies on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list generated a record-breaking $41.7 trillion in aggregate revenue (up 1.8% from last year) and employed 70.1 million people worldwide. In 2024, these companies also recorded their second-most profitable year ever, earning a combined $2.98 trillion, a 0.4% increase from the previous year. Saudi Aramco (No. 4) led the pack in profitability once again, netting $105 billion and maintaining its position as the most profitable company on the list for the fourth consecutive year.

Fortune Global 500 companies are based in 243 cities across 36 countries and territories worldwide. The top five cities — Beijing, Tokyo, New York, Shanghai, and London serve as home bases to almost one-quarter of the Fortune Global 500 companies. London jumped back into the top five for the first time since 2022.

