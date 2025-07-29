Apple will open its all-new Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit on Tuesday, August 19, with free programming to train and support American businesses, innovators, and manufacturers.

The academy is part of Apple’s pledge to spend more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years, and builds on the company’s long history of investment in American innovation and advanced manufacturing.

“We’re thrilled to welcome companies from across the country to the Apple Manufacturing Academy starting next month,” said Sabih Khan, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Apple works with suppliers in all 50 states because we know advanced manufacturing is vital to American innovation and leadership. With this new programming, we’re thrilled to help even more businesses implement smart manufacturing so they can unlock amazing opportunities for their companies and our country.”

Beginning August 19, Apple, in partnership with Michigan State University, will host small and medium-sized businesses from across the country in Detroit for various workshops with Apple experts. The courses are designed to help American companies transition to advanced manufacturing by implementing artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing techniques.

Sessions will focus on machine learning and deep learning in manufacturing; automation in the product manufacturing industry; leveraging manufacturing data to improve product quality; applying digital technologies to enhance operations; and more.

In addition to in-person courses, Apple engineers are already consulting with American companies to help them drive productivity, efficiency, and quality in their supply chains. Consulting services are available both virtually and in person.

Later this year, the academy will also offer virtual programming, with a skills development curriculum that teaches workers vital skills like project management and manufacturing process optimization.

Businesses interested in registering for courses or consultations should visit manufacturingacademy.msu.edu.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related