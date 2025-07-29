Alarm.com, a platform for the “intelligently connected property,” announces support for Apple CarPlay, extending customers’ smart home control to their vehicle’s built-in display.

With CarPlay’s simple and intuitive interface, iPhone users can manage key security and automation features seamlessly and safely from their car while keeping their focus on the road, according to Dan Kerzner, president of Platforms Business at Alarm.com. He says that key features of Alarm.com on Apple CarPlay include:

Hassle-Free Garage Door Control: Easily open and close compatible garage doors with a tap, whether pulling into the driveway or leaving for the day. Plus, conveniently check the status of the garage door from the car’s display to verify that it is closed and secure.

Easily Come and Go: Quickly activate Home, Away, and customized Scenes to automate multiple smart home devices simultaneously for whole-property control. Turn on entryway lights, unlock the front door, and disarm the system as you arrive home with the tap of a button.

Streamline Operations: Simplify daily operations by setting up Open and Close Scenes tailored for small businesses. With one tap, turn off lights, adjust the thermostat, arm the system, and lock doors at closing—or reverse it all when opening.

To use Alarm.com on Apple CarPlay® customers need a compatible vehicle or aftermarket system, as well as a supported iPhone. Alarm.com-powered systems are professionally installed and monitored, with availability in select international markets. For more information on the broader Alarm.com ecosystem of products and services, visit https://alarm.com.

