Another Apple Intelligence team member has ben lured to Meta. Bowen Zhang has ditched Apple for the company, according to unnamed sources in a new Bloomberg report.

Like three other Apple Intelligence departees before him, he joins Meta’s Superintelligence Labs (MSL), a group working on producing an AI that can surpass human intelligence. On July 11, it was reported that Ruoming Pang, Apple’s top executive in charge of artificial intelligence models is leaving for Meta Platforms. On July 18, it was reported that Mark Lee and Tom Gunter has left Apple. Zhang was a key multimodal AI researcher at Apple.

In response to competitive recruitment from Meta and other companies, Apple has slightly increased compensation for its AFM team members, regardless of whether they’ve indicated plans to leave, according to Bloomberg. However, Apple’s compensation remains significantly lower than what competitors are offering, says Yahoo! Finance.

