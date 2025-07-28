New research from Canalys reveals that United States smartphone shipments grew by 1% in quarter two (Q2) 2025 as vendors continued to frontload device inventories amid tariff concerns.

The uncertain outcome of negotiations with China has accelerated supply chain reorientation, adds the research group. The share of US smartphone shipments assembled in China shrank from 61% in Q2 2024 to 25% in Q2 2025. Most of this decline has been picked up by India; the total volume of “Made-in-India” smartphones grew 240% year on year and now accounts for 44% of smartphones imported into the US, up from only 13% of smartphone shipments in Q2 2024, notes Canalys.

As for Apple, iPhone shipments in Q2 declined by 11% year on year to 13.3 million units, a “correction” from the 25% growth in Q1 2025, according to the research group. Despite the dip in sales, Apple still dominates the US smartphone market.

The iPhone maker now has 49% of the market. This compares to 56% on sales of 14.9 million smartphones in the second quarter of 2024.

Samsung has 31% of the US smartphone market. Motorola has 12%, Google has 3%, and TCL has 3%.

Samsung’s shipments grew 38% year over year to 8.3 million units. Motorola continued its expansion in the US, growing 2% to 3.2 million units. Google and TCL rounded off the top five, with Google growing 13% to 0.8 million while TCL declined 23%, shipping 0.7 million units.

“Vendors continue to frontload devices and maintain high inventory levels to best cope with the risk of tariffs coming into play later in the year,” said Runar Bjorhovde, senior analyst at Canalys. “Apple built up its inventories rapidly toward the end of Q1 and sought to maintain this level in Q2.”

