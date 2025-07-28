Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will have several new camera-related features.

° From AppleInsider:Apple’s F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt, will likely hit the $500M revenue milestone for the final weekend in July, according to industry trade sources.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is notifying developers about automatic changes to the age rating of their apps and games, as it introduces more granular tiers as part of the upcoming expanded family tools. Here’s what that means.

° From Six Colors: The iPhone Upgrade Program is compatible with AppleCare One.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Rachel Schmitz shares the origin and evolution of The Intentional Family podcast, born out of the 2020 lockdown to support overwhelmed families.

