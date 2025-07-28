Microsoft Threat Intelligence has found a Spotlight-related vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal private file data, outlining the issue in a blog post today — as noted by MacRumors.

From the post: Microsoft Threat Intelligence has discovered a macOS vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal private data of files normally protected by Transparency, Consent, and Control (TCC), such as files in the Downloads folder, as well as caches utilized by Apple Intelligence. While similar to prior TCC bypasses like HM-Surf and powerdir, the implications of this vulnerability, which we refer to as “Sploitlight” for its use of Spotlight plugins, are more severe due to its ability to extract and leak sensitive information cached by Apple Intelligence, such as precise geolocation data, photo and video metadata, face and person recognition data, search history and user preferences, and more. These risks are further complicated and heightened by the remote linking capability between iCloud accounts, meaning an attacker with access to a user’s macOS device could also exploit the vulnerability to determine remote information of other devices linked to the same iCloud account.

Microsoft encourages users to ensure they have applied the security updates released by Apple to mitigate this issue. Apple’s security support document for the update said that the problem was addressed through improved data redaction. Apple fixed two other vulnerabilities that were credited to Microsoft at the same time with improved validation of symlinks and improved state management, notes MacRumors.

