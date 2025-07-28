Apple Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will relocate from 5508 Walnut Street to 5436 Walnut Street next month.

As noted by MacRumors, the new store is in a two-floor unit that was previously occupied by clothing brand Gap. Apple has completed extensive renovations to the unit, which has an all-new facade. The new store will be holding its grand opening on Saturday, August 9 at 10 a.m. local time, according to Apple’s website.

Apple has (by my count) 542 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

