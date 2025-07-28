Apple ranked fifth in Mainland China smartphone sales in the second quarter of 2025 with 10.1 million units, according to Canalys.

Overall, the research group says the country’s smartphone market clined 4% year-on-year in quarter two (Q2) as the boost from national subsidy programs earlier in the year began to taper off. Huawei reclaimed top position with shipments of 12.2 million units, capturing an 18% market share. vivo followed closely with 11.8 million units shipped, taking 17% share. OPPO (including OnePlus) secured third with 10.7 million units, and 16% share. Xiaomi, continuing its eighth consecutive quarter of annual growth, took fourth spot with 10.4 million units.

Apple now has 15% of Mainland China’s smartphone market. This compared to 14% and sales of 9.7 million iPhones in quarter two of 2024 for annual growth of 4%.

