Apple is closing a retail store in Dalian, China, marking the tech giant’s shutdown of a directly managed outlet on the mainland “amid struggling iPhone sales,” reports The South China Morning Post.

The store, located in the northeastern city’s landmark Parkland shopping centre, will shut its doors on August 9, according to Apple’s website, leaving the city of 7.5 million residents with just one remaining Apple-owned outlet, the article. The closure follows the rebranding of Parkland into Intime City after a change in the company managing the mall’s operations.

Apple has (by my count) 542 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related