On July 17, Apple confirmed to The Detroit News that it won’t renew its lease at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township, where its store opened in 2007.

The closure will happen as Apple opens its downtown Detroit store, which Crain’s has reported will be at 1430 Woodward Ave., occupying three storefronts near Shinola Hotel. The tech giant has added the following notice to the store’s page: Thank you, Partridge Creek. Apple Partridge Creek is closing on August 16 at 8pm. We’re still here for you. Please visit apple.com/retail to find your nearest store.

