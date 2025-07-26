Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of July 21-25.

° The United Kingdom is preparing to designate Apple and https://appleworld.today/2025/07/united-kingdom-may-designate-apple-google-as-holding-a-strategic-market-advantage-over-other-companies/ as holding a “strategic market advantage” over other tech companies under its new Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Act,

° Another rumor says the “iPhone” will arrive in late 2026, cost about $2,000, and quickly dominate the foldable smartphone market.

° Apple’s upcoming iPad Pros will be equipped with two front-facing cameras, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

° The British government may be forced to drop its plans to force Apple to build a backdoor to access encrypted user data.

° Apple performed strongly in China during the “618” sales period, fueled by the biggest-ever price discounts on the iPhone 16 series.

° The TrendForce research group says next year’s “iPhone Fold” could drive foldable smartphones into the mainstream.

° Jeep again earned the top spot in Brand Keys’ 24th annual Most Patriotic Brands survey. Ford, Coca-Cola, Levi Strauss, and Apple rounded out the top five.

° Apple’s changes to its App Store rules and fees will likely secure the green light from European Union (EU) antitrust regulators.

° Apple has unveiled AppleCare One, a new way for customers to cover multiple Apple products with one plan.

° The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Britain’s competition regulator, has published a list of sweeping proposals that could force Apple to fundamentally alter how it operates its App Store, Safari browser, and iOS ecosystem in the UK.

° An Apple consumer who said the tech giant didn’t provide as much iCloud storage as it promised failed to convince a federal appeals court to revive her contract and consumer protection claims.

° Apple is hoping a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling curbing the power of federal judges to issue nationwide orders will help it win a lawsuit appeal involving Epic Games.

° Apple has launched an online tool allowing you to create your own custom Apple logo wallpaper.

° iPhone users around the world are taking bigger online risks and falling for more scams than their Android counterparts, according to new research by Malwarebytes.

° Apple has released the first public betas of macOS Tahoe 26, iOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26.

