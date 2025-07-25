Apple Umeda in Osaka, Japan and the relocated Apple Touchwood Centre near Birmingham, England will each hold grand openings tomorrow (Saturday, July 26).

The former will be located at the Grand Front Shopping complex in Osaka, in the Shinsaibashi district. It will be the first Apple retail store in Osaka.

The latter will be located at the Touchwood Solihull shopping center in Solihull, a town near Birmingham, England. Apple’s former store in the mall closed its doors on Thursday, July 24.

Apple’s new Touchwood Centre retail store

With the store openings, Apple should have (by my count) 542 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

