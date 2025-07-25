Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° The Holy Bible app,offers a streamlined, accessible way to engage with Scripture every day. Users can receive inspirational Bible verses daily, explore multiple Bible translations including the King James Version (KJV), and access thoughtful devotionals that offer encouragement and guidance.

° Pokemon Friends is now available free on the App Store. Players solve light logic puzzles to earn virtual yarn, which can be spun into plush versions of classic Pokemon and placed in personalized rooms.

° BitRaser, which specializes in certified data erasure solutions, has announced its Integrated Mac Eraser and Diagnostics Tool, a software designed to streamline IT asset disposition (ITAD) processes.

The tool allows ITAD providers to simultaneously perform secure data erasure and comprehensive hardware diagnostics on macOS devices, including both Apple M-series and Intel-based Macs. For more information go to https://www.bitraser.com/mac-diagnostics.php.

° Backblaze, Inc., the cloud storage innovator delivering an alternative to traditional backup providers, has introduced Legal Hold for Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Control. The feature empowers businesses to preserve a user’s entire backup, including every historical version captured, with a single click.

Legal Hold is available today for all Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Control customers at no additional cost. New users can experience the feature immediately in a complimentary 15-day trial by contacting the Sales Team at sales@backblaze.com.

° Video hosting and sharing platform Vimeo announced the launch of an updated Apple TV app, bringing Vimeo back to the Apple TV App Store for the first time in two years.

° PSQ Holdings, Inc. has announced the integration and launch of Apple Pay and Google Pay across its PSQ Payments platform, providing merchants with a requested mobile solution.

° Google has updated its Chrome app for the iPhone and the iPad to add easier account switching for Chrome Enterprise. The functionality is designed for iOS users who need to swap between personal and managed work accounts.

° Blancco Technology Group, which specializes in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, says that Blancco Eraser for Apple Devices now offers the “most complete, trusted, and scalable erasure and diagnostics for Apple electronics.”

