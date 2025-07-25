The Dutch antitrust regulator ACM has postponed its decision on Apple regarding fees charged to dating app providers, according to a statement released Friday (as noted by investing.com).

The Authority for Consumers and Markets is waiting for the outcome of ongoing discussions between Apple and the European Commission, which involve a similar issue, the article adds. The regulator noted that Apple has recently adjusted its rates in response to these discussions.

Last month a Dutch court confirmed a 2021 ruling by a Dutch consumer watchdog, saying that Apple had abused its dominant position by imposing unfair conditions on providers of dating apps in the App Store, reported Reuters.

The tech giant was ordered to pay a fine of 50 million euros (about US$58 million) for failure to comply with changes it had ordered to Apple’s app store to end practices it said violated European Union antitrust laws.

The Rotterdam District Court ruled that the ACM was therefore right to impose an order subject to a penalty for non-compliance, the article adds. The court ruled that ACM was right in finding that dating app providers had to use Apple’s own payment system, were not allowed to refer to payment options outside the App Store, and had to pay a 30% commission (15% for small providers) to Apple.

Not surprisingly, Apple appealed. Apparently, the tech giant convinced the ACM to delay its decision.

