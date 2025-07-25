Backblaze, a cloud storage company that offers an alternative to traditional backup providers, has introduced Legal Hold for Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Control.
The feature empowers businesses to preserve a user’s entire backup, including every historical version captured, with a single click, ensuring rapid compliance with legal, regulatory, or HR data-retention requirements while maintaining the same predictable flat-rate pricing, according to CEO Gleb Budman, CEO. He says these are the key features:
- Administrators can instantly activate Legal Hold in the Enterprise Control console without additional hardware or software.
- Runs silently in the background without downtime, throttling, or notifications.
- Offers unlimited version retention without additional fees.
- No charge instant file retrieval with available encrypted drive delivery via courier.
- Data is secure by default with encryption at rest and in transit, with optional private-key encryption available.
Availability
Legal Hold is available today for all Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Control customers at no additional cost. New users can experience the feature immediately in a complimentary 15-day trial by contacting the Sales Team at sales@backblaze.com.
