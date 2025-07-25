Backblaze, a cloud storage company that offers an alternative to traditional backup providers, has introduced Legal Hold for Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Control.

The feature empowers businesses to preserve a user’s entire backup, including every historical version captured, with a single click, ensuring rapid compliance with legal, regulatory, or HR data-retention requirements while maintaining the same predictable flat-rate pricing, according to CEO Gleb Budman, CEO. He says these are the key features:

Administrators can instantly activate Legal Hold in the Enterprise Control console without additional hardware or software.

Runs silently in the background without downtime, throttling, or notifications.

Offers unlimited version retention without additional fees.

No charge instant file retrieval with available encrypted drive delivery via courier.

Data is secure by default with encryption at rest and in transit, with optional private-key encryption available.

Availability

Legal Hold is available today for all Backblaze Computer Backup with Enterprise Control customers at no additional cost. New users can experience the feature immediately in a complimentary 15-day trial by contacting the Sales Team at sales@backblaze.com.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related