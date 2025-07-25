Apple has announced updated age ratings in its various app stores.

“The App Store is designed to be a safe and trusted place for all ages, including children. The age rating system for apps and games has been updated in order to provide people with more granular age ratings,” Apple says. “We’ve also introduced new age rating questions to help identify sensitive content in your app and added the ability to set a higher rating to reflect your app’s minimum age requirement. Ratings for all apps and games on the App Store have been automatically updated to align with this new system and will be reflected on Apple devices running beta versions of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, visionOS 26, and watchOS 26.”

The updated age rating system adds 13+, 16+, and 18+ to the existing 4+ and 9+ ratings. Age ratings are assigned to each country or region and may vary based on region-specific suitability standards.

Apple has introduced a new set of required questions to the ratings questionnaire for app developers. These new questions cover in-app controls, capabilities, medical or wellness topics, and violent themes in an app or game.

