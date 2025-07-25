Apple TV+ has shared a glimpse at “Pluribus,” the upcoming drama hailing from Vince Gilligan, the writer and director of “Breaking Bad” and co-creator of “Better Call Saul.”

Starring Rhea Seehorn, who earned two Emmy nominations for her performance on “Better Call Saul,” the nine-episode drama series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with its first two episodes on Friday, November 7, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 26.

lready picked up for a second season, “Pluribus” is described as “a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.” In addition to Seehorn, the series stars Karolina Wydra (“Sneaky Pete”) and Carlos Manuel Vesga (“The Hijacking of Flight 601”), and guest stars Miriam Shor (“American Fiction”) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”).

“Pluribus” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

