Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek at its new action-packed drama series, “The Last Frontier.”

It’s from co-creators Jon Bokenkamp (“The Blacklist”) and Richard D’Ovidio (“The Call”) and starring and executive produced by Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark Thirty”). Set within the remote wilderness of Alaska, the 10-episode thriller will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, October 10, 2025 followed by new episodes every Friday through December 5.

Here’s how the thriller is described: “The Last Frontier” follows Frank Remnick (Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

In addition to Clarke, the ensemble cast includes Dominic Cooper (“The Gold”), Haley Bennett (“The Magnificent Seven”), Simone Kessell (“Yellowjackets”), Dallas Goldtooth (“Reservation Dogs”), and Tait Blum (“For All Mankind”), with Academy Award Nominee and multi-Emmy Award winner Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”).

Hailing from Apple Studios, “The Last Frontier” is executive produced by Bokenkamp and D’Ovidio, who also serve as writers, alongside Clarke, Laura Benson (“The Big C”), Glenn Kessler (“Bloodline”), Albert Kim (“Nikita”) and series episodic director Sam Hargrave (“Extraction”).

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related