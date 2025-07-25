Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° Synology has launched the DS225+, a compact 2-bay storage solution. This 2-bay system is designed for home, home office, and edge environments. It offers a raw data storage capacity of up to 40 TB when equipped with 20 TB drives. For fast network connectivity right out of the box, the DS225+ comes equipped with both a 2.5GbE port and a 1GbE RJ-45 port.

° CORSAIR subsidiary Elgato, which specializes in content creator technology, has launched the US$159.99 Game Capture 4K S, an external capture solution for game streaming through Mac, PC, Playstation, Nintendo’s Switch 2, and XBOX platforms.

It gives players a plug-and-play path to recording or streaming cinematic 4K60 gameplay, while the source is docked. 4K S also continues Elgato’s commitment to iPadOS compatibility, enabling creators to capture directly to iPad models with a USB-C port.

° SCOSCHE Industries has launched the MagicMount Charge Pro 25W Series, which it says is the “first Qi2.2-certified magnetic wireless charging mounts.” It comes in four different models.

° Soolra is a new iPhone case that converts into a portable video game console. Its controller case looks and feels like any other phone case; however, users can simply slide the bottom half off and flip it to the front to instantly transform an iPhone into a handheld gaming device.

The case is available on the Soolra website for $79. It is compatible with iPhone 13 through iPhone 15 Pro, offering high-resolution graphics, and has up to 100 hours of battery life. Soolra offers a range of colors for the case, including blue, pink, grey and black.

° PowerBug, the latest product from Twelve South. It’s a US$49.99 Qi2/MagSafe and USB-charger combo in a minimalist design that can be placed conveniently anywhere there is an outlet.

° iRobot Corp. has rolled out what it says is its most powerful and intelligent 2-in-1 robot to date, the Roomba Max 705 Combo Robot + AutoWash Dock.

° TOPDON, a provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, has released the TC002C Duo, featuring high-performance thermal imaging and universal USB-C compatibility with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and Windows PCs. It delivers detailed thermal images at 256×192 resolution, enhanced to 512 x 384 with patented Thermal Image Super Resolution (TISR) technology

