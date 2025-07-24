Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple now allows app developers to show retention offers when users try to cancel a subscription.

° From MacRumors: Apple News+ Audio is expanding to the UK, Canada, and Australia.

° From AppleInsider: Apple and Halfbrick Studios are giving fans a chance to play Apple Arcade free for a month, tying it to a new “Bluey” crossover event in “Fruit Ninja Classic+.”

° From Macworld: This USB-C case will make your Lightning iPhone feel relevant again.

° From The Verge: Trump unveils his plan to put AI in everything.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, host Chuck Joiner chats with Blair Mah and his daughter Jasmine about their first-time Macstock experiences.

