iPhone users around the world are taking bigger online risks and falling for more scams than their Android counterparts, according to new research by Malwarebytes, which specializes in real-time cyber protection.

The survey of 1,300 adults across the United States, UK, Austria, Germany and Switzerland revealed that iPhone users share more of their personal information online, are less likely to use security software and more frequently reuse passwords compared to Android users. The report says that iPhone users report a greater number of online scams and risky purchases from unknown sources.

According to Michael Sherwood, vice president of Product, Malwarebytes, highlights from the research include:

53% of iPhone users have fallen victim to a scam compared to 48% of Android users.

21% of iPhone users said they use security software on their mobile phones, compared to 29% of Android users.

35% of iPhone users choose unique passwords for their online accounts, compared to 41% of Android users.

47% of iPhone users purchased an item from an unknown source because it offered the best price, compared to 40% of Android users.

41% of iPhone users admitted to sending a DM on social media to a company or seller’s account to get a discount, compared to 33% of Android users.

While iPhone users tend to trust built-in device security, this confidence may result in riskier behavior, Sherwood says. In fact, 55% of iPhone owners said they trust their phone’s security to keep them safe—slightly higher than the 50% on Android—which may explain the gap in security habits, he adds.

