Kandji, the Apple endpoint security platform, has announced Vulnerability Response.

It’s a new feature within their Vulnerability Management product that enables customers to configure accelerated software updates for over 200 Mac applications based on the severity of detected vulnerabilities. With the launch of Vulnerability Response, Kandji boosts efficiency and reduces operational overhead in the enterprise through automated vulnerability remediation, according to Justin Safdie, GM of Endpoint Security at ​Kandji.

Vulnerability Response builds upon Kandji’s Vulnerability Management and Device Management solutions to deliver a streamlined approach to endpoint risk reduction. The feature empowers users to set up automated patching using vulnerability severity as a trigger to determine whether an update should be enforced and specify its enforcement timeframe, according to Safdie. He says key highlights of Kandji’s Vulnerability Response include:

Instantly trigger updates based on vulnerability severity to save time, reduce human error, and free up teams to focus on strategic work instead of repetitive tasks. Accelerates time-to-remediation and reduces risk exposure: Enforce severity-based update timeframes to ensure vulnerabilities are addressed before attackers can take advantage of them.

Unified endpoint agent for device management and vulnerability management handles updates with intelligent automation: deploying updates silently when possible, and prompting users to update before the deadline. Automates remediation without extra resources: Meet security and compliance standards by building a repeatable and compliant patch process that doesn’t require extra headcount.

For more information go to https://www.kandji.io/vulnerability-management/ .

