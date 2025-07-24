From TrendForce: A report from The Economic Times says that Foxconn’s production of Apple AirPods at its Telangana facility in India has been disrupted.

This is reportedly due to China’s restrictions on rare earth metal exports. However, Foxconn maintains that production remains unaffected.

Sources cited in the report say Foxconn had sought assistance from the state government to obtain an end-user certificate (EUC). After securing the certificate, its supplier submitted it to the Chinese government for approval to export dysprosium, but the request is still pending.

The Economic Times says Foxconn expects the approval to come through by the end of this month. Meanwhile, the Apple supplier is reportedly using its existing stock of dysprosium to extend the production cycle until additional supplies arrive, the report adds, citing sources.

Foxconn began manufacturing AirPods at its India facility in April last year.

