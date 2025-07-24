Apple is in early development on a limited series about Claus von Bülow, the socialite who was accused in 1981 of attempting to murder his wife Sunny, reports Deadline.

“Adolescence” creator Jack Thorne attached to write and executive produce. The project, which attracted multiple bidders, is produced by Story Syndicate through its deal with Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner), according to Deadline. Tomorrow Studios will produce and serve as studio. Pressman Film will also produce.

