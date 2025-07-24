Apple has launched an online tool allowing you to create your own custom Apple logo wallpaper.

As noted by MacRumors, all of the wallpapers have an Apple logo with a design that resembles calligraphy. There are five preset color combinations to choose from, or you can mix and match your own background and logo colors, and then download the wallpaper to your device.

The wallpapers are available across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Go to the link for the online tool on the device you wish to make a wallpaper for. This allows you to make sure the wallpaper is the correct size.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related