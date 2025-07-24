Apple has announced that it will be opening a new retail store in the in the heart of Osaka, Japan.

Apple Umeda Weill open on Saturday, July 26. It’s the second Apple store to open in Osaka and the 11th to open in Japan. Apple Umeda is located at 4-20 Ofukacho in the Kita ward of Osaka, next to the Osaka Station.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 542 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

