Apple Original Films has announced a new documentary feature “Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost,” from Emmy and DGA Award-winning director, producer and son Ben Stiller (“Severance,” “Escape at Dannemora”).

“Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost” features the inspiring story of comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, and is set to premiere in select theaters October 17, and stream on Apple TV+ October 24, 2025.

Here’s how the documentary is described: Ben Stiller tells the story of his parents, comedy icons Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, exploring their impact on both popular culture and at home, where the lines between creativity, family, life and art often blurred. In the process, Stiller turns the camera on himself and his family to examine Jerry and Anne’s enormous influence on their lives, and the generational lessons that we can all learn from those we love.

The documentary is produced by Ben Stiller, Academy Award winner John Lesher (“Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” “Severance”), Emmy Award nominee Geoffrey Richman (“Severance,” “Tiger King”) and Lizz Morhaim (“The Super Models,” “Rebuilding Paradise”). Academy Award nominee Bryn Mooser (“Lifeboat,” “They Call Me Magic”), Emmy Award nominee Justin Lacob (“Free Leonard Peltier,” “The Lionheart”) and Emmy Award winner and BAFTA Award nominee Kathryn Everett (“Daughters,” “Lakota Nation vs. United States”) executive produce, with Emmy Award nominee Matthew Cherchio (“Diane Warren: Relentless”) serving as supervising producer for XTR. Tony Hsieh and Andy Hsieh also executive produce.

