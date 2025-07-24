Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have unveiled the September schedule for “Friday Night Baseball,” the weekly doubleheader streaming every Friday on Apple TV+ throughout the 2025 regular season.

Available in 60 countries and regions, fans can enjoy two marquee matchups each week with enhanced production quality, expert commentary, and no local broadcast restrictions. Here’s the schedule:

Friday, 9/5

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

2:20 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

6:40 p.m. ET

Friday, 9/12

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

7:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners

10:10 p.m. ET

Friday, 9/19

Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals

7:40 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers

10:10 p.m. ET

Friday, 9/26

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox

7:10 p.m. ET (makeup game)

September highlights include late-season games with serious playoff implications, featuring baseball’s most historic rivalries. Reigning MVP Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees visit Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox on September 12, and Shohei Ohtani and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers face off with the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on September 19.

Presented by Chevrolet and Essilor, “Friday Night Baseball” is produced by MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning production team in partnership with Apple’s live sports production team.

Each week, coverage features broadcast teams, including Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter). Game-by-game announcer assignments will be revealed weekly. Siera Santos, Russell Dorsey, and Xavier Scruggs return to host live pregame coverage from the studio and on the field throughout the month.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

