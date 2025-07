A new section on Apple’s Newsroom site where it hosts press releases has added a section called “In the Loop.”

The section currently includes entries from Tim Cook, Deirdre O’Brien, and Greg “Joz” Joswiak. As 9to5Mac notes, the posts so far just reflect content that has been shared on social media in places like X. Media can be downloaded, posts can be linked to directly, and posts can be shared directly to Facebook and X.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today