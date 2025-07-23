Technological advancements are enabling the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) — of which Apple is a member — to launch a new, faster charging version of its Qi standard – Qi v2.2.1 – which will be branded as Qi2 25W.

In addition to the iPhone, major Android smartphones will join the Qi2 ecosystem for the first time with this launch. Fourteen devices, receivers, and transmitters completed Qi2 25W certification testing in a limited launch last week. Full-scale certification testing is now open to several hundred devices waiting in the queue to be tested.

“The momentum building behind the next stage in the evolution of the Qi standard is incredible,” says Fady Mishriki, chair of the WPC’s Board of Directors. “Consumers will be delighted when they experience Qi2 25W as it delivers nearly 70% more power than the original Qi2. The number of devices in the Qi2 25W certification queue for launch is unprecedented, as is the quality and breadth of our members’ product designs.”

Faster wireless charging is the number one consumer-requested feature to improve wireless charging satisfaction, according to WPC market research. Qi2 was a big step in addressing consumer interest in faster charging when it was launched in November 2023 with 15 watts of charging power, says Mishriki.

Prior to Qi2, several smartphone manufacturers had developed their own proprietary fast charging protocols. However, devices using these protocols may lack interoperability and consistent charge times. Qi2 25W is the first standard to enable truly high-speed Qi Certified wireless charging, Mishriki adds.

“When we launched Qi2, besides the immediate improvement in charging speed and energy efficiency, we promised that one of the benefits of Qi2’s magnetic power protocol was that it would serve as a stepping stone for even faster and more efficient wireless charging in the future,” says Paul Struhsaker, Executive Director of the WPC. “Qi2 25W’s remarkably fast and efficient wireless charging will encourage increased penetration of wireless charging usage and accelerate the adoption of the new standard.”

