Apple has unveiled AppleCare One, a new way for customers to cover multiple Apple products with one plan.

For US$19.99 per month, customers can protect up to three products in one plan, with the option to add more at any time for $5.99 per month for each device. With AppleCare One, customers receive one-stop service and support from Apple experts across all of the Apple products in their plan. Starting tomorrow, customers in the U.S. can sign up for AppleCare One directly on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or by visiting their nearest Apple Store.

“At Apple, we’re focused on creating and delivering exceptional experiences,” says Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in the press release. “Built on the trusted foundation of AppleCare+, AppleCare One extends that same reliability and makes it easier than ever to protect the products you love and depend on like iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, combining simplicity and exceptional value.”

Cover Multiple Apple Products at One Great Price

He says that AppleCare One includes all of the benefits that come with AppleCare+, including unlimited repairs for accidents like drops and spills, 24/7 priority support from Apple experts, quick and convenient Apple-certified service, and battery coverage. AppleCare One also expands theft and loss protection beyond iPhone to also cover iPad and Apple Watch.

AppleCare One pricing is the same regardless of the products that are covered, meaning a customer can enroll their iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and save up to $11 a month over enrolling in separate AppleCare+ plans for each device. Additional items can be added for $5.99 per month each.

Add Already-Owned Eligible Devices

With AppleCare One, customers can add products they already own that are up to four years old if they’re in good condition. This provides customers with more opportunities to protect their devices, even beyond the current 60-day window to purchase AppleCare+.

A Plan That Matches Users’ Growing Needs

Borchers says AppleCare One also simplifies plan management. When a customer trades in a covered product directly to Apple, it is automatically removed from their AppleCare One plan and replaced with the new device.

In addition, as a monthly plan, AppleCare One makes it easy for customers to maintain coverage for as long as they’d like across as many products as they want, including the ability to move products in and out of their plan at any time, Borchers adds.

Learn more about AppleCare One and sign up by visiting apple.com/applecare.

