Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at “The Savant,” an eight-episode limited series coming in September.

It stars and is and executive produced by Academy Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award winner Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Good Nurse,” “George & Tammy,” Broadway’s “A Doll’s House”). The series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, September 26, followed by new episodes every Friday through November 7.

Here’s how “The Savant” is described: The tense and thrilling series follows an undercover investigator known as “The Savant” (Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.

The cast of “is also led by Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman, Jordana Spiro, Trinity Lee Shirley, Toussaint Francois Battiste and guest star Pablo Schreiber.

Hailing from FIFTH SEASON, “The Savant” is executive produced by Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films, Emmy Award winner Alan Poul (“Six Feet Under,” “Tokyo Vice”), Emmy Award nominee Melissa James Gibson (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “House of Cards,” “The Americans”), and six-time Emmy Award winner and two-time DGA Award winner Matthew Heineman (“A Private War,” “Retrograde,” “Cartel Land”). David Levine and Garrett Kemble serve as executive producers for Anonymous Content. Andrea Stanley, writer of the original Cosmopolitan feature, serves as a consultant.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related