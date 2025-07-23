Apple TV+ announces that its sports comedy hit, “Stick,” starring and executive produced by Owen Wilson and created by Jason Keller, has been renewed for a second season.

The ensemble cast including Wilson, Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño and Lilli Kay will return.

The season one finale of “Stick” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+. In this week’s finale episode, “Déjà Vu All Over Again,” an unexpected visitor shakes things up while Santi’s golf dreams hang in the balance.

Here’s how the series is described: In “Stick” season one, Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and while working at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets and future entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Dager). “Stick” is a heartfelt, feel-good sports comedy about a found family and their relationships set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before.

In addition to Wilson and Dager, the season one ensemble cast includes Maron, Treviño, Kay, Judy Greer and Timothy Olyphant, and features guest appearances from golf superstars such as Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark and more. Additional cameos include broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, Good Good’s Matt Scharff, Brad Dalke and Garrett Clark, as well as golf enthusiast Dan Rapaport.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related