New data from the TrendForce estimates that shipments of foldable phones will reach 19.8 million units in 2025.

The research maintaining a market penetration rate of around 1.6%, on par with 2024. But sales of foldable smartphones are expected to increase next year with the introduction of the “iPhone Fold.”

“Although growth has slowed compared to previous years, advancements in technology and declining prices are gradually positioning foldables as a key innovation in the mid-to-high-end smartphone segment—and a powerful tool for brand differentiation,” according to TrendForce. “Leading manufacturers are accelerating their development roadmaps, expanding product portfolios and pricing tiers in preparation for a potential market boom in 2026.”

TrendForce indicates that Apple is likely to launch its first foldable phone in the second half of next year, featuring a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch internal display. If confirmed, Apple’s entry is expected to significantly raise consumer interest and acceptance of foldables, especially among high-end users.

“The device is rumored to emphasize Apple’s signature focus on ecosystem integration and stability, with deep iOS optimization for foldable use cases and seamless integration between hardware and software,” says TrendForce.

The research group believes Apple’s 2026 debut could be the turning point that drives foldables into the mainstream and injects renewed momentum into the smartphone industry.

