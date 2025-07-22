Apple performed strongly in China during the “618” sales period, fueled by the biggest-ever price discounts on the iPhone 16 series, according to new data from Counterpoint.

The 618 shopping festival in China is an annual event held on June 18th, marking the second largest shopping day in the country after Singles’ Day. Counterpoint says the Pro models are particularly popular among Chinese consumers. Although the price cuts stimulated iOS users to replace their devices earlier, it may pressure iPhone 17 base model sales in the second half of the year, notes Counterpoint.

Still, overall iPhone shipments in China in the second quarter of 2025 were down 1.6% from the second quarter of 2024. Apple now has 14.5% of smartphone shipments in China compared to 15.7% in the year-ago quarter.

Overall, China smartphone shipments declined 2.4% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025, according to Counterpoint.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related