Apple is asserting Iranian iPhone users of a potential spyware attack, reports Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article).

The article says that more than a dozen Iranians’ smartphones were targeted with spyware in the months prior to the country’s war with Israel. Miaan Group, a digital human rights organization based in Austin, Texas, found a number of Iranians who received threat notifications from Apple Inc. in the first half of 2025, and researchers believe they only identified a fraction of the total targets.

Bloomberg says it’s not clear who was behind the attacks. The extreme cost, sophistication and worldwide nature makes mercenary spyware attacks some of the most advanced digital threads in existence today,” Apple told the Iranian targets. “This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do.”

