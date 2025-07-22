Apple is permanently closing its retail store in the heart of Bristol, England next month, and there is no replacement store in sight, notes MacRumors.

The store’s page has been updated with the following message:

Thank you, Bristol. Apple Bristol is closing on 9 August at 5 pm. We’re still here for you. Please visit apple.com/uk/retail to find your nearest store.

The closing is due to redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and the adjacent Bristol Shopping Quarter. Architects’ Journal says the regeneration project will demolish the “failing”1990s Galleries shopping centre in Bristol’s Broadmead quarter, redeveloping the site to create “a sustainable urban quarter that will stand the test of time.”

Apple Bristol open in 2008. Despite the store closing, Apple says its employees will “continue their roles at Apple.”

With the shuttering of Apple Bristol, the tech giant will have 39 retail stores in the United Kingdom (although one is rumored to coming to Oxford(. The country with the most number of Apple locations in the UK is England, with 34 stores, which is about 85% of all Apple stores in the UK.

