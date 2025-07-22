Jeep again earned the top spot in Brand Keys’ 24th annual Most Patriotic Brands survey, which identified the top 50 companies that consumers feel best embody the value patriotism. Ford, Coca-Cola, Levi Strauss, and Apple rounded out the top five.

“With consumers viewing everything through a political lens, the value of patriotism is more important than ever,” noted Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys, the New York-based brand loyalty research firm. “A brand that truly resonates the value patriotism taps into a deep well of shared identity, cultural pride, and collective values that significantly strengthen consumer loyalty and positive brand behavior.”

To determine national brand rankings, a sample of 7,460 consumers, 18 to 65 years of age, balanced for gender and political affiliation, assessed 1,350 brands in 140 categories. Psychological and higher-order statistical analyses were used to isolate and quantify the single value of patriotism.

The Brand Keys research also found that consumers care more about patriotism this year, with 85% (+5) rating patriotism as extremely (45%) or very (40%) important. Ten percent thought it somewhat important, and only 5% said it was not very/not at all important.

Consumers ranked the brands on this year’s Top 50 list higher for patriotism than politicians, including the presidency, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and both political parties. The average patriotism score for the top 50 brands in this year’s Most Patriotic list was 76 on a 100-point scale.

“Consumers did not rate our government as highly,” Passikoff said. “Respondents rated brands as more patriotic than political entities because brands often market themselves as serving everyone, whereas Congress and political parties are today associated with division, partisanship, and gridlock, which can seem unpatriotic or self-serving.”

In addition, trust levels for brands are higher than political institutions, which more and more are seen as inefficient or corrupt. Brands craft patriotic messages, like supporting veterans, funding education, or promoting “Made in the USA” that are believable, while politicians are seen as using patriotism as a partisan weapon often focusing on fear, blame, and controversy, the survey found.

