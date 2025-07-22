Apple and T-Money has unveiled a new way for users to use public transportation easily and safely throughout Korea.

Now, users can add T-money to Apple Wallet and easily board public transportation by tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch without a physical card. With improved convenience, users can recharge directly or automatically using Apple Wallet or mobile T-Money iOS app to make a balance less.3

Jennifer Bailey, vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a press release, “Whether you’re commuting or discovering a new place, public transportation is an important part of everyday life. We are very happy to be able to provide a smoother public transportation experience through the T-money added to Apple Wallet,” he said, “Korea has a world-class public transportation system, and this new feature allows you to use public transportation throughout Korea through easy and secure payments with a light tap on your iPhone or Apple Watch.”

Use public transportation at once with Apple Pay T-money

When users use public transportation in South Korea, when the “Express Mode” is active, they just need to unlock or turn on the iPhone or Apple Watch, just wait close to the terminal. iPhone’s “Power Saving Mode” allows users to use public transportation without any problems even when you need to charge the battery of your device, according to Bailey.

Apple Pay T-money addition and recharge

Starting today, users can add T-money to their Apple wallets. Open the Apple Wallet app, press the Add (+) button, select Transportation Card, and follow the instructions on the screen to set it up. Users can recharge their T-money card directly from their Apple wallet through Apple Pay, or use the mobile T-money iOS app to recharge. You can also check the balance of the added T-money card at any time in the Apple wallet.

To increase the convenience of users, a function that can be set to automatic charging immediately in the Apple wallet when the balance drops below a certain amount has also been introduced for the first time. Users can directly specify the amount that will be automatically charged to Apple Pay at a time and the base balance that will start auto-charge in the Apple wallet.

Through this function, you can use public transportation anywhere in Korea without worrying about running out of balance when commuting and moving, according to Bailey. Automatic recharge can be changed at any time by pressing”…’” in Apple Wallet, selecting Card Details and tapping Automatic Recharge. You can also set up automatic top-up in the mobile T-money iOS app, or use Apple Pay and other payment methods to top up your balance.

