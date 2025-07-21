The United Kingdom is preparing to designate Apple and Google as holding a “strategic market advantage” over other tech companies under its new Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumers Act, reports The Washington Examiner.

The announcement could come this week and will likely subject both companies to new government fines and tailored regulations, the article adds. The U.K. government’s Competition and Markets Authority opened investigations into Apple and Google in January of this year, marking them as the first American firms to be labeled as holding “strategic market status” under the DMCC.

The DMCC is a piece of UK legislation enacted in 2024, primarily focused on reforming competition law and consumer protection. It enhances the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)’s (CMA) powers, particularly in digital markets, and introduces new rules for businesses dealing with UK consumers.

