India’s smartphone market rebounded after a sluggish start to the year, driven by “easing inventory challenges and renewed vendor activity, according to new data from the Canalys research group.

The report says smartphone shipments in India grew 7% year on year in quarter two (Q2) 2025 to reach 39.0 million units. Apple ranked sixth in Q2 2025, with the iPhone 16 family accounting for over 55% of its shipments, while the iPhone 15 and 13 continued to drive demand across price tiers, according to Canalys.

However, iPhone 16e lost momentum post-launch, as consumers questioned the value of its single-camera design and largely unrealized Apple Intelligence features, according to Principal Analysts Sanyam Chaurasia.

