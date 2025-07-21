iPhone users will soon be able to watch videos right on the CarPlay screen in supported vehicles, according to an announcement on Apple’s developer website.

From the announcement: CarPlay supports widgets and Live Activities, so your app can display timely, relevant information and show the progress of an activity at a glance. Audio apps can display sports scores in their now playing screen, and navigation apps can support multitouch and supply metadata for secondary screens, such as head-up displays. For automakers, CarPlay Ultra brings the best of iPhone and the best of the car together for a deeply integrated experience. And you can support video in the car so people can watch their favorite content when they aren’t driving.

I’m assuming that AirPlay functionality will be available for both regular CarPlay and the higher-end CarPlay Ultra. The latter was introduced in May.

Apple said it will be available for existing models that feature the brand’s next-generation infotainment system through a software update in the coming weeks. CarPlay Ultra purportedly builds on the capabilities of CarPlay and “provides the ultimate in-car experience by deeply integrating with the vehicle to deliver the best of iPhone and the best of the car.”

It provides information for all of the driver’s screens, including real-time content and gauges in the instrument cluster, while reflecting the automaker’s look and feel and offering drivers a customizable experience. Many other automakers around the world are reportedly working to bring CarPlay Ultra to drivers, including newly committed brands Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

“iPhone users love CarPlay, and it has transformed how people connect with their vehicles. With CarPlay Ultra, together with automakers, we are reimagining the in-car experience, making it even more unified and consistent,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in a news announcement. “This next generation of CarPlay gives drivers a smarter, safer way to use their iPhone in the car, while deeply integrating with the car’s systems and showcasing the unique look and feel of each automaker.”

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10

Like this: Like Loading...

Related