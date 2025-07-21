Apple has seeded release candidates of macOS Sequoia 15.6, iOS 18.6, iPadOS 18.6, tvOS 18.6, watchOS 11.6, and visionOS 2.6 to developer and public beta testers.

A release candidate (RC), also known as gamma testing or “going silver”, is a beta version with the potential to be a stable product, which is ready to release unless significant bugs emerge.

Registered developers can download the release candidates via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

Public betas are available on Apple’s Beta Software Program websiteub. Just remember that beta software is unfinished software, so proceed with care. Apple does public betas in order to increase the size of the pool of testers. The tech giant recommends keeping back-ups of your files before installing a public beta.

