As noted by MacRumors, Apple customers in Saudi Arabia can now buy Apple devices directly from the new online store in the country. Before now, Apple users in Saudi Arabia could only shop from Apple Authorized Resellers.

In December 2024 Apple announced plans to expand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting with the launch of the Apple Store online in summer 2025.

And starting in 2026, Apple will begin opening the first of several flagship Apple Store locations in Saudi Arabia. As part of this expansion, the tech giant is in the initial stages of planning a retail store coming to Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

“We’re excited to be expanding here in Saudi Arabia with the launch of the Apple Store online next year, and the first of several flagship Apple Store locations starting in 2026, including an iconic store at the stunning site of Diriyah coming later,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the announcement. “Our teams are looking forward to deepening our connections with customers, and to bringing the best of Apple to help people across this country explore their passions, build their businesses, and take their ideas to the next level.”

He said Apple’s retail expansion builds on its existing investments and activities in the country. This includes the region’s first Apple Developer Academy, which opened in Riyadh in 2021 in partnership with the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Tuwaiq Academy, and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related