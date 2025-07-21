Apple is asking major vendors to reduce supply prices to help iPhone prices down, reports the Korean site, The Elec.

This is in response President Trump’s ever-changing, common sense-free tariff policy. Apple has been asking for a certain level of unit price reduction every year, but it is said that this year has expanded significantly compared to previous years, according to The Elec.

The article says the iPhone maker recently asked Samsung Display and LG Display to reduce the supply price of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels for iPhone 17. Samsung Display is negotiating and LG Display is said to have accepted Apple’s request, according to The Elec. Obviously, this means that the margins of major parts companies such as Samsung Display, LG Display, and LG Innotech will decrease.

