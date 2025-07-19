Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of July 14-18.

° The delay of a more “personalized Siri” may be the reason for delay of a HomePod with display (the rumored “HomePad”).

° Look for Apple to hold its annual iPhone announcement event the week of September 8, with September 9 or 10 emerging as the most likely dates.

° Thanks to “Severance,” Apple has secured a top-five spot in the most-watched streaming series with its original programming for the first time.

° The Gartner research group says Mac sales grew 13.4% annually as of the second quarter of 2025.

° Apple and MP Materials will launch an all-new recycling facility for processing recycled rare earth elements.

° Apple scored 79 Emmy nominations, including 27 noms for “Severance” and 23 for “The Studio.”

° Apple’s escrow account in Ireland has been closed, resulting in the transfer of almost €14.25 billion (about US$15 billion) to the exchequer.

° Some iPhone models could be banned in the U.S. after an International Trade Commission ruling against display maker BOE.

° Apple sees 4% year-over-year growth in global iPhone sales as of the second quarter of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research.

° The rumored “iPhone Fold” may have a starting price of $1,800-$2,000, according to analysts at USB.

° Humankind Investments, a “quantitatively driven asset manager specializing in socially responsible investments,” has released 2025’s “Humankind 100.” Apple made the list.

° Apple News+ has introduced Emoji Game, an original puzzle in which folks use emoji to complete short phrases.

° ESPN has decided to opt out of its Major League Baseball media rights deal, ending a 35-year relationship, and Apple could scoop up the rights.

